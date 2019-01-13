Muzaffarabad storms into final, beat Chinar in thriller

Rising Kashmir NewsAl Khor:
In the first Qualifier of the Kashmir Qatar Cricket League, Muzaffarabad United defeated Chinar Strikers by 7 runs to book their place in the finals. Match was rescued to 19 overs per side due to technical reasons.
Captain Aqib of Muzaffarabad United won the toss and elected to bat first. However, his decision backfired as the bowling of Strikers produced some good line and length bowling to reduce the team for 137 in 18.5 overs.
Saqlain was the only batsman who managed to play freely and top scored 36 runs.
Zubair Shah stole the show with some unplayable tweakers with figure of 3/6 in 2 overs. Mudasir Rashid got the purple cap as he added two more scalps to his tally of 9 having figures of 2/26 in 4 overs and Suhail Yakoob was outstanding with figures of 2/21 in his 4 overs.
In reply to the total of 137, Tariq Wali played another splendid innings and smashed 83 runs. At one time, Strikers were cruising to victory with 100 being scored in just 10 overs for the loss of 3 wickets but some inspired bowling by United and in particular by Aqib Abbasi changed the match. Strikers could only manage 129/9 in 17 overs. They were deducted two overs due to slow over rate.
Aqib and Salman took three wickets each as Aqib was declared man of the match for his all- round efforts.