Mutton shortage has dampened Ramadhan festivities: Sagar

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar on Sunday said the paucity of essential commodities in Srinagar has added to the woes of people.

In a statement issued here Sagar said that on Sunday he made stopovers at various localities in Khanyar constituency and interacted with the people who apprised him about the paucity of commodities in the city.

“People are hankering for sugar and other items. The administration has failed to maintain price stability in the Srinagar city. In our times we used to deploy flying squads to check the price rise and other irregularities including black marketing. The festivities of Ramadhan have been dampened by the rampant scarcity of mutton and other edibles,” Sagar said.

He said the skyrocketing of prices of essential commodities is also adding to the woes of people. The people have been left to fend for themselves. There is no accountability on the ground. The laid back attitude of the incumbent administration has aggravated the people who don’t know where to turn to for help. If this is the condition in the capital city of Srinagar, one can better gauge what the people living in other areas must be going through, Sagar added.