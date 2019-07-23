Mutton, poultry supplies to be transported through Mughal Road: Div Com

July 23, 2019 | Agencies

Due to frequent landslides and erratic weather conditions on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan on Tuesday directed officers concerned to divert all trucks, laded with mutton and poultry supplies from Jammu, to the Valley through Mughal Road so that adequate stocks are maintained for the ongoing marriage season and upcoming Eid-ul-Zuha festival in Kashmir Division.



He asked representatives of Kothadhaar Unions to import 150 sheep trucks per day and stock up 2,500 trucks within a fortnight so that there is no shortage of mutton.

It was informed that 40 days of poultry stock is available in the Kashmir Division to the consumers.