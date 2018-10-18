Mutation camp held in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, October 17:
A mega mutation camp regarding “Oral Gifts” under SRO 367 of 2015 was held here today at Mini- Secretariat, Ganderbal under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Dr. Piyush Singla.
During the camp, total 9 cases were presented before the chair and after hearing cases, the Deputy Commissioner approved all the nine cases.
ACR, Ganderbal and Tehsildar Head Quarter were present in the meeting.
Before approving the cases, Statements of donors/donees were recorded in presence of witnesses in the shape of Lamberdars and Chowkidars concerned.
Speaking on the occasion the Deputy Commissioner asked officers to work in tandem with each other as a team for the better and prompt public delivery services.
The Mutation camp was attended by ACR, Ganderbal Nisar Ahmad Malik, Tehsildar head quarter Zubair Ahmad, patwaris, lamberdars/chowkidars besides concerned parties.