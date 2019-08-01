Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema expresses concern over govt order of profiling of mosques

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema, the valleys biggest conglomerate of Ulemas, scholars, imams and khateebs headed by Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Umar Farooq, expressed serious concern over the government order regarding profiling of Masjid committees, Imams and khateebs. They said such orders create suspicion, which further vitiates the situation on ground.

A joint statement in this regard was issued by at least 40 top Ulemas, clerics and heads from various schools of thought here on Wednesday. These include head of MMU, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Grand Mufti of Kashmir, Mufti Nasirul Islam Farooqi, Moulana Rehmatullah Mir Qasimi, Moulana Ghulam Rasool Hami, Dr Abdul Lateef Al-Qandi, Moulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, Aga Syed Hassan Al-Mousivi Al Safavi, Moulana Showkat Hussain Keng, Mufti Nazir Ahmed Qasimi, Moulana Khursheed Ahmed Qanoongo, Moulana Sheikh Ghulam Rasool Noori, Moulana Muhammad Shafi Makki, Moulana Muhammad Taha Andrabi, Moulana Tariq Ahmed Dar, Moulana Fayaz Ahmed Shah, Moulana Javaid Ahmed Qasimi, Moulana Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Moulana Nasrullah Shah, Moulana Qazi Muhamamd Yasin, Mufti Muhammad Mehrajudin, Syed Muhammad Shabir Qami, Mufti Ziyul Haq Nazimi, Moulanad Syedadul Lateef Bukhari, Professor Muhammad Tayib Kamili, Moulana Ali Akbar, Moulana Mushtaq Naqshbandi, Peerzada Moulvi Akhzar Husain, Moulana Abdur Rashid Amini, Moulvi Nizamul Haq Nadvi, Moulana Aijaz Ahmed Lone, Moulana Nisar Ahmed Raja, Muifti Aijaz Ahmed Masoordi, Moulvi Abdul Baseer, Moulana Muhammad Anzar Qasimi, Moulana Syed Anayatullah, Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon, Qari Muhammad Aslam, Moulana Mudasir Nazir, Moulana Showkat Ahmed Rashidi, Moulana Manzoor Ahmed, Moulana Bashir Raza, Moulana Ghulam Muhammad, Moulana Ishtiyaq Ahmed, Moulana Hilal Ahmed, Moulana Peerzada Abdul Hameed Shah and Moulana M S Rehman Shams.

The joint statement said that all mosques belonging to all sects across the valley are “sacred to the people and evoke strong emotions as it is here that Muslims bow their heads before the Almighty five times a day. “They are not only places of worship but also basic learning centers imparting knowledge of Islam and preaching principles of humanity,” the statement added. “The mosques across Kashmir are known as centers for spreading the message of communal harmony, tolerance and social awakening”. The statement said that any move of profiling mosques will deeply hurt the religious sentiments of people and would evoke a strong response from them.

MMU said that it will observe the situation closely and a meeting would be called to discuss the issue.