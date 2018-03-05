Mustafa-Abad HMT residents aghast over water lodging of area

Construction of drains will be over soon: SMC
Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Residents, traders, and commuters are aghast against the “slow pace of work” on an ongoing two-kilometer long drainage project between Shalteng and Lawaypora areas, along Srinagar-Baramulla highway, in the outskirts of Srinagar.
According to them, government began constructing the drainage system in March last year and has not been completed till now and since last week the residents are facing water logging in the area.
Humaira Khurshid a local resident of Mustafabad told Rising Kashmir that the recent rains waterlogging have jammed our lanes and due to which they face the serious problems.
She said they are unable to move out of their homes from last few days due to water lodging in the area.
"Government to begin round-the-clock work on the project. “Eight hours of work on this big project is not enough. The work should be done in a double shift to ensure that the project is completed at the earliest, "Humaira said.
Another local Ahmed Khan, who runs a shop at Omarabad HMT said, “few centimeters of rains has exposed government’s slow pace of work on the project scheduled to get completed last year.
He said that traders are unsatisfied with the pace of the ongoing work. “We have already asked authorities to speed up the work and complete it in the shortest possible time,” Khan said.
According to Khan, the government should complete this project as soon as possible and without drains, water logging is taking place in every lane here.
However, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Riyaz Ahmed Wani told Rising Kashmir that the drain project will take some time to complete.
Wani said that when the project will be completed very soon and it will provide relief to the people from waterlogging.
