 Muslims persecuted

Dear Editor,
This is regarding the bloodshed taking place all across the world where Muslims are the only casualties. Some Western countries because they wanted to rob the resources of other nations created myths like WMD and ‘jihadists’. A lot more people have been killed either by these countries or the sections they have been supporting secretly than by WMDs and so-called ‘jihadists’. Whether it is Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria or any other place, people have been killed because of the western rogue countries and their allies. If Muslims won’t unite now there will be no one left to protect in the future. We must shun our differences and join hands to defeat these evil forces that are killing innocent people in every corner of the world.
Mir Mujtaba
Srinagar
