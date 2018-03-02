Muslims must have Quran in one hand and computer in another: Modi

AgenciesNew Delhi, March 1:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Muslims must have Quran in one hand and computer in another.
"Indian democracy is a celebration of age old plurality. Every religion promotes human values,” said PM while speaking at the conference on ‘Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding and Moderation’ in the national capital on Thursday. Jordan's King Abdullah II was also present in the conference.
PM said the fight against terrorism and radicalisation was not against any religion, but against a mindset that misguides the young.
"Every religion promotes human values. People who attack humanity in the name of religion don’t understand that the biggest casualty of their attacks is the very religion that they claim to stand for,” he said.
He stressed on the strength of plural heritage and diversity of Indian society against extremism.
"India has been a cradle of all major religions in the world... Indian democracy is a celebration of age old plurality," said Modi.
The youth, he said, "should associate themselves with the humanitarian aspects of Islam and should also able be to use modern technology".
“Muslims must have Quran in one hand and a computer in the other, he remarked.
Sharing his views on religion, King Abdullah II said an attack in the name of religion is an attack on religion. "We must identify and reject those spreading hate in the name of religion," he said, suggesting that internet and other platforms be denied to those spreading hate.
"Faith allows us to prosper and thrive," he said while emphasising that people should reject voices which spread hatred.
He also said that Muslims and non-Muslims must reach out to each other.
