Muslim World: The divided ones

Muslim countries has the least number of educational institutions with low literacy rate
Khalid Hussain Mir
World has witnessed tremendous changes in all branches of existence after the post era of two disastrous World Wars, particularly in social, cultural, educational and economical domains.
Several newly liberated countries placed their positions on World Map and dozens got independence after being treated ruthlessly by oppressors. It was necessary to change the policies and plans for developed nations to rule over the world without bloodshed and suppression.
This was the beginning of new world order based on same ideological, commercial, cultural, educational, social and economic features that is now been termed as globalization. It was the new medium to govern over the developing ones without losing own resources.
Gold and silver currencies were replaced by paper by Europe in 17th century and dollar acquired promotion as global vogue. A couple of developed nations continued with the erstwhile formula that had relieved them to turn into the powerful one.
But this made them the most tyrants, atrocious huddlers of the world. USA a federal republic composed of fifty states, after ruthlessly treating Japan and its other allies in World War-II represented itself as the most powerful nation before world and started achieving other areas of development.
United States is the founding member of World Trade Bank and number of other International Organizations and having large post-Industrial economy with the World’s largest economy by nominal GDP and as far the educational system is concerned according to Webometrics ranking of Academic Institutions 2017, there are 3254 Colleges and Universities in USA.
But due to warmongering and aggressive nature with the coalition of his allies, besieged economically and politically chaotic states most of them were Muslim dominant except Korean War (1950-1953) to despoil their natural resources by massacring billions of lives like in Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine, Syria, Chechnya, Thailand etc., that is still awaiting for an end.
On the other side Russia once known as USSR got scattered into twelve small independent republic states in 1991 C.E. and adopted a new constitution in 1993 after long term violence in Chechnya.
Russia is one of the five recognized nuclear weapons states and possesses the largest accumulation of weapons of mass destruction and ranks as the twelfth largest by nominal GDP and also a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and an active global partner of ASEAN and other united and world organizations.
Similarly, some nations changed their policies to grab the global market more rapidly and successfully by promoting the new scientific, technical economical and commercial notions. Among these countries who flourished their technology and trade on global level without losing identity of their civilization are Japan and China.
Japan after facing most destructive scene during World War-II in August 1945 C.E. promoted itself as a global and economic power by the establishment of institutions such as Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) that encouraged Japanese industrial development and emerged as a World’s fifth largest donor of official development assistance.
China, the most populous and fastest growing country in scientific, technical and commercial grounds known for his disciplined civilization is flourishing his trade routes and economic corridors all over the world.
China is world’s second largest economy by nominal GDP and world's largest exporter and second-largest importer of goods.
China has world’s largest standing army and second-largest defense budget and a leading member of numerous multilateral organizations, including Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), WTO, APEC, BRICS, BCIM, and G20.
Due to sufficient economic policies and commercial activities, China as an effect has increased its import tariffs against USA that has triggered the beginning of a US-China trade war.
As far as the Muslim World is concerned, it consists of 57 countries. The Muslim world contains 84 percent of liquid gold that is petroleum and also has a couple of countries with nuclear power.
Numbers of Muslim countries are rich consisting satisfactory percentage of natural resources particularly those in gulf region.
Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia are some few countries that made a little bit contribution in trade and commerce and emerged as import and export centres.
Qatar was declared as Independent State in 1971, started its expedition towards development and emerged as a fastest commercially growing country.
In 2012, Qatar retained its title of richest country in the world for the third time in a row and in 2016 as the fourth largest economy by nominal GDP.
However, the Muslim States are unable to strengthen and assemble their position to compete with West.
On the other side Turkey, Libya, Yemen, Syria and other neighbouring Muslim states are struggling to assemble their political and financial position. Their economy, trade and natural resources are beneath western control and are facing economic crisis and other challenges due to the mounting prices of the dollar and political disadvantage.
As far the educational system of the Muslim states is concerned including those who are economically sound they all are far away from the Western World. They have the least number of educational institutions with low literacy rate. They are enable to create intellectually sound and enlightened future as the past Muslim history had witness.
Muslims are the most affected one due to these inevitable changes in the modern world. Their political social and economic systems are based on western concepts.
More than 60 percent Muslim population is living below poverty line. They have lost control over their own resources and their vitality in the scholarly tradition have fallen into the deepest intellectual stagnation.
There are number of such other challenges and crisis that Muslim World is facing and the main reason of these all is the deficiency in Muslim science and technology.
They have disengaged themselves in the process of creating new knowledge. They have lost their confidence and quality for creating a fruitful productivity.
It is now necessary for the whole Muslim world to focus on what unites them instead of what divides them to make fruit bearing arrangement for the versatile developments of Muslim scholarship that can give birth to a living, dynamic, thriving and durable Muslim Nation based on worldwide representation.
Similarly, the development of scientific and technical education needs much consideration. This is possible by taking suitable initiatives by establishing scientific research centres and technical cum professional universities to produce scholars from both scientific and engineering fields.
Lastly, Muslim scholars need to divert their attention from the debates based of controversial discussions to utilize their energy for the development of intellectual thought that could definitely help to flourish science and technology more rapidly.
Author is Doctorial Fellow at Department of Islamic Studies, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, Jammu Kashmir