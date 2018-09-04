Muslim response to modern challenges

Dr. Aashiq-ul-Islam
The nineteenth century witnessed unrivalled changes social, and political in the sub-continent, disorganized the spiritual no less than the mundane life of the Indian Muslims.
The main problem with the Muslims was assimilation to an adamant political dispensation and the instant result was the persistent antagonism between the Christian rulers and their Muslim subjects.
The European powers felt the Turkish conquest of Constantinople as a throne in their side. European scholars looked at Islam through the colored goggles; they were both to make a dispassionate study of its tenets and institutions and were content to repeat popular distortions about it.
Muslims were looked as bloodthirsty and destroyers of the peace of the world and the cultures of the peoples grained wide credence.
Consequently, the British would not feel secure unless they liquidated the Muslim menace. The Hindus who had lived with the Muslims got opportunity for advancement by the change of masters.
The Muslims were crushed slowly between the two pincers. In order to meet the Western challenges various types of movements came into being.
One of them was Dar ul ulum Deoband, during the rising of British dominance in India, Muslim scholars and common masses started a freedom movement to gain back their lost political identity.
It was the revolt of 1857 that its vigor was prominent. But, unfortunately, it failed and British crushed its adherent’s severely. Muslim scholars and common masses were oppressed and severe atrocities were committed on them.
From 1864 to 1867 British strived to their utmost to eliminate ‘ulama and they were successful to a large extent. And no Islamic Madrassa retained its prominent role and real position.
In this way a knowledge crisis was eminent. It is said that ‘Buldozers’ were brought to vandalize the Madrassa Rahimiya of Shah Waliullah. But it was Maulana Muhammad Qasim Nanatawi who established with his associates, a Madrassa on 30th May 1866 15 Muharram in Deoband.
Maulana Qasim saw in his dream Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) who commanded him so and it give an impetus to Maulana Qasim to establish this religious school.
This Madrassa was established to counter the challenge of the British culture, dominance and other un-Islamic education. So that Muslim community will meet its civilizational heritage.
In course of time, it turned into an Indian “equivalent” to Al-Azhar of Egypt. Many other Madrassa were established as its branches and the religious sciences were spread all over the Indian sub-continent. Not only in the Indian sub-continent but all over the world it became popular.
Dar-ul-ulum Deoband has its major role in prominent religious sciences such as Tafsir, Hadith, Fiqh, Kalam, Tassawuff etc, but it gave stress more to Hanafi fiqh in its curriculum.
Although, it was traditional thinking and it was opposing the modernistic trends of Aligarh, but it was and is an abode of mainstream of Islam. Among the main objective of this Dar-ul-ulum were; a contact should be established between Muslim scholars and common Muslim masses. This was to acquaint common Muslim with the mainstream interpretation of Islam, the reorientation of the Muslim community to its original and puritan religious culture and heritage.
This was for the conservation and the protection of traditional heritage in an age of increasing modernization and the protection of Muslim community as a whole. Dar-ul-ulum Deoband stressed to acquire religious sciences first before learning the prevalent rational and physical sciences. This was for strengthening the roots of Islam in the minds of Muslims and to produce more and more material on Tafsir, Hadith, Fiqh, Kalam, Tasawuff etc. Also many worldly skills were taught to Dar-ul-ulum for earning Halal livelihood.
Aim was to make the lives of Muslims pure and Islamic by inculcating the spiritual and ethical Islamic norms and values in them, and establishment of various other religious schools and Arabic learning centers and to affiliate those with Deoband to avoid the influence and interference of government and to maintain its independence and freedom.
Darul-ulum created many great works of religious sciences and great ‘ulama were associated with it such as Maulana Muhammad Qasim Nanatawi, Malauna Rashid Ahmad Gangohi, Maulana Mahmud-ul-Hasan, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madani, Anwar Shah Kashmiri, Maulana Shabir Ahmad Uthmani, Maulana Jaffar Ahmad Uthamni, etc.
Thus Dar-ul-ulum Deoband was not without success in reviving the Islamic spirit in Indian Muslims. It created in them love of faith, respect for the Shari’ah and an Islamic life. Darul-ulum also played an important role in crushing the anti-Islamic movements such as Qadyani movement and Shuddi movements and Christian missionaries were checked.
Deoband also played a political role for which many scholars of Deoband strived for the freedom of India from the British colonialism. It was for regaining the lost identity of Muslims. Maulana Mahmud ul Hasan, Maulana Madani and Maulana Sindhu were the prominent figures in this field. Samratut Tarbiyyah and Jamat ul Ansar were established for educational and missionary purposes to strive for the freedom from British.
Khilafat movement was started under the guidance of the ‘ulama of Deoband. In 1882 a fatwa of Shaykh ul Hind Maulana Mahmud ul Hasan came in which he declared that there is nothing wrong in cooperating with non-Muslims in the worldly affairs. This was the reason that many ‘ulama worked with Hindu leaders for the freedom of India.
Regarding the partition of India there were two views among the scholars of Deoband one group supporting the concept of undivided India. Their perception was that for the betterment of the Muslims of the sub-continent and for the Dawah purposes it is better to live side by side with Hindus in a peaceful agreement.
The prominent ‘ulama of this view were Maulana Madani, Maulana Sindhi, Maulana Kashmiri etc. some other scholars who supported the concept of Pakistan also but on the condition that Islamic Shari’ah will be implemented in all spheres.
Dar-ul-ulum Deoband was not only an educational institution but it became a great movement of reform Islam in the Indian sub-continent.
Deoband made special contribution in academic works and research fields. Thousands of works on various aspects of Islam, Sirah, Tafsir, Hadith, Kalam, Fiqh, Tasawuff have been written by the scholars of this school. They also translated Bukhari and Tirmidhi. It is because of these works that the Qadyani movement which got flourished in British India met a setback and the fanatic Hindus and Christian missionaries also were countered by these works.
As already discussed, Deoband was not a simple school in the usually understood sense of the world. It was a sympathetic endeavor to do away with the misfortunes of the Muslims which they had incurred in 1857.
Thus it was a movement in itself. The academic and political activities of the people like Maulana Mahmud ul Hasan, Maulana Hussain al Madani and Maulan Shabir Ahmad Uthmani bring home this fact.
The people educated from Deoband started the movement like Samratut Tarbiyyah and Jamat ul Ansar which were aimed at to eradicate the British rule by gathering help of certain Muslim states. The famous Khilafat movement owes its existence at Deoband which was quite enthusiastic to re-establish the Ottoman Caliphate.
Deoband in quite conformity with its manifesto managed to educate the poor class of the community after people getting education. Deoband spread throughout the country and kept alive the religious sciences by establishing the mosques and maktabs gave the religious scenario of India and its adjoining countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Burma, and Srilanka.
Since from its very outset Deoband had been aimed to preserve the Muslim cultural heritage, therefore it became the centre of reformation movement. Deoband performed a positive role in the re-marriage of widows and inheritance to women.
Darul ifta was established to guide the people in religious matters. This department rendered a commendable service to the mankind inside India and abroad. The ulama from Deoband also combated the challenge posed by the Christian missionaries and the Arya Samaj.
Principally, Deoband had been established for the inner refinement of the being and the system here with an admixture of education and piety, therefore it produced saintly people in every sense and became an asset for the society rather than a liability.
It can be concluded that Darul ulum Deoband was not without success in reviving the Islamic spirit in Indian Muslims. It inculcated in them love of faith, respect for the Shari’ah, resoluteness and sense of delicateness and self-sacrifice, the like of which has not been witnessed.
Deoband became the fore runner of the new religious trend and the most important traditional Islamic culture, and theological learning in India.
Author teaches at Department of Islamic Studies, Govt. Degree College, Pampore