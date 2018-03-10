About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Muslim participate in last rites of Pandit woman in Tral

Published at March 10, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Tral:

 Keeping their rich traditional values alive, Kashmiri Muslims participated in the last rites of a Pandit woman who breathed her last at Noorpora area of South Kashmir’s Tral town on Friday.
Reports said that Kamla Wati (80) after brief illness died during wee hours. As the news about her death spread in the area, Muslims from adjacent areas flocked at her residence and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.
A large number of Muslims participated in her last rites and extended every possible help to the victim family.
The Pandits expressed gratitude to Muslims for once again showing a glaring example of harmony and brotherhood. (CNS)

