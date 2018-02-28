Muslim-Pandit Bonhomie

Yawar HussainSrinagar
Anantnag town is situated in south of Kashmir. The word Anantnag means countless springs. From the town of countless springs comes a story of countless quintessence religious syncretism.
This syncretism is prevalent in the Valley since antiquity was borne to light by co-existing Pracheen Devibal Mandir and Masjid Baba Dawood Khaki in Sherbagh area district Anantnag.
"I am a witness to this brotherhood between the communities
since I was a kid"
On the left-hand side of the temple, gate to the Masjid opens, which as per a local Kashmiri Pandit Bunty has been guarded and maintained by the locals Muslims living nearby.
Bunty is a regular visitor to temple. While he prays inside the temple the muezzin calls Muslims for obligatory prayer from the adjoining masjid.
After the Pandits left Valley in start of 1990s, the Pracheen Devibal Mandir was neither abandoned nor dismantled. Locals took care of the Devibal Mandir.
Local Muslims of the area say that such an example of religious bonhomie is a rarity which is not even visible in mainland India.
"To keep this brotherhood alive we are ready to invest
all our bodily energy, soul and money”
He says that in praying side-by-side, one believes in the example of brotherhood which is not seen anywhere else in the world.
He adds that this brotherhood is the identity of the Kashmiri people and the Muslim, Hindu and Sikh unity which is a tradition in the Valley.
Wasim Nabi and Musaib Hafiz contributed to this story.
Photographs by Sheikh Mashooq.
