Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir stage peaceful protest against slapping 37th PSA on Masrat Alam.

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 16:
Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir stage peaceful protest under the leadership of its acting chairman Abdul Ahad Parra and party general secretary M Rafiq Ganaie at Hyderoora and Anchaar Soura against slapping 37th PSA on Masrat Alam on Friday. The party spokesperson said leaders from different pro-freedom parties including chairman of T e M, Bilal Sideeqi, Yaseen Atayi, Shakeel Ah Bhat, Basheer A Tota, Molvi Bashee , different party activists and Muslim League district heads also participated in this peaceful protest.”
According to party spokesman, “The adminstration has made its mind to place Masrat Alam behind bars and it is using PSA as a tool otherwise courts have repeatedly quashed his detention and directed his release but the administration is adamant on placing him in far off jails.”
Muslim League has appealed the United Nations Human Rights Council, Red Cross, Amnesty International and other human rights bodies to come forward and take the cognizance of “illegal detention” of the separatist leaders.