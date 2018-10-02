About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Muslim League hails Pak FM's statement at UN

Published at October 02, 2018 12:36 AM 0Comment(s)234views


Srinagar:

Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir Monday hailed Pakistani Foreign Minister's Mehmood Qureshi's statement at UN and termed Pakistan government’s stand on Kashmir issue as realistic and highly appreciable.

Spokesman of League Sajad Ayobi said that Statement of Shah Mehmood Qureshi has once again reiterated Pakistan’s stand on Kashmir.

He thanked Pakistan for political and moral support and added that instead of incurring all resources to hype war euphoria, it is all the best to utilize all efforts to improve the present strained relations and work for the honorable, lasting and political solution of Kashmir issue.

Ayobi while reacting to speech at United Nation General Assembly by Indian Foreign Minister he said that it was persistent denial of basic and ground realities.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top