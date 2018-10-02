Muslim League hails Pak FM's statement at UN

Srinagar:
Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir Monday hailed Pakistani Foreign Minister's Mehmood Qureshi's statement at UN and termed Pakistan government’s stand on Kashmir issue as realistic and highly appreciable.
Spokesman of League Sajad Ayobi said that Statement of Shah Mehmood Qureshi has once again reiterated Pakistan’s stand on Kashmir.
He thanked Pakistan for political and moral support and added that instead of incurring all resources to hype war euphoria, it is all the best to utilize all efforts to improve the present strained relations and work for the honorable, lasting and political solution of Kashmir issue.
Ayobi while reacting to speech at United Nation General Assembly by Indian Foreign Minister he said that it was persistent denial of basic and ground realities.