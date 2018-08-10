Muslim Jan appointed KU’s Media Coordinator

Faculty, scholars, students of MERC hail decision
Srinagar:
The University of Kashmir Thursday appointed Muslim Jan as Media Coordinator of the varsity.
Jan was currently performing her duties as Senior Editor at the varsity’s Media Education Research Centre (MERC).
As per a statement issued by MERC to KNS, the faculty, scholars and students of Media Education Research Centre (MERC) have hailed Kashmir University’s decision to appoint its Senior Editor Ms Muslim Jan as Media Coordinator of the varsity.
“Media Education Research Centre thanked Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, the University of Kashmir for reposing his trust in the capacity and potential of MERC as a contributing agency for the media management of the University,” the statements said.
Jan has a vast experience in media management and collaboration across the network of local and national media. “Her appointment as Media Coordinator of the varsity signals a dynamic change heralded by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Talat Ahmad,” the statement said.