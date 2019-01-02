About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Muslim board praises Modi’s statement on Ayodhya

Published at January 02, 2019


Agencies

New Delhi

Muslim Personal Law Board special member on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement on Ayodhya dispute.

In an interview to a news agency on Tuesday, PM Modi ruled out any possibility of passage of any ordinance on temple construction before the judicial process gets over.

Appreciating Modi’ statement on decades old dispute, the MPLB member Khalik Ahmad Khan, while speaking to a new agency on Wednesday, said that that it was a ‘first’ such statement which follows constitutional ethics.

Khan, who is also Helal committee Ayodhya convenor, said that matter was pending in Supreme Court and without its decision ordinance will be illegal.

He claimed that Muslims were satisfied by PM’s statement and added, “it will enhance communal harmony in country.

