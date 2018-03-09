Muslim Action Committee demands resignation of BJP Minister

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, 08:
Muslim Action Committee, Jammu has demanded resignation of a BJP minister who attended a protest organized by Hindu Ekta Manch in support of a rape and murder accused.
A meeting of the Muslim Action Committee and others eminent Muslim organizations was held under the presidentship of President Muslim Action Committee Mohd Sharif Sartaj and General Secretary Zahoor Ahmed wherein situation arisen after the two senior Ministers attended the gathering in support of the rapist was discussed.
In a statement a spokesperson of Muslim Action Committee and other Muslim Organizations condemned the act of Minister of J&K who attended the protest organized by the Hindu Ekta Manch in support of the rapist. He strongly condemned the statement used by both the Ministers for “directing the police not to make any more arrests and proof of crime branch as Jungle Raaj”. He said Lal Singh in his address had said that what if a girl has died? So many girls have died here before so what? “Singh asked the people to defy the probationary gathering orders.”
The General Secretary urged the Governor to immediately sack both the ministers from the Cabinet. The Muslim Action Committee demanded resignation of the Minister and asked the BJP leadership to remove the Minister from the party for creating tensions in the region. The spokesperson further demanded Zahoor the government to take immediate action against the Police officers who remained at helm of affairs in ‘tempering’ evidences. The Committee demanded BJP to take strict action against the ministers and remove them from the cabinet as the Muslims of Jammu have full faith in the present government. It hailed the statement of Deputy CM Nirmal Singh in this regard. “If BJP does not remove these ministers, a state-wide agitation will be carried out in future as both are trying to communalise the Jammu region,” the committee threatened.
