Musical Fountain, Laser Show to be thrown open on April 10

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Musical Fountain and Laser Show in Dal Lake in the back lawns of SKICC will be thrown open on Wednesday, April 10. The entry to the show will be free and the visitors will be allowed from rear Cheshma Shahi gate.

Secretary Tourism Rigaizn Sampheal said the development of this laser show was sanctioned by Ministry of Tourism GoI under Prime Minister’s Developmental Programme (PMDP) Swadesh Darshan Scheme to boost tourism.

He said that facility has been commissioned to make the city lively and provide entertainment to the locals and also to the tourists.

The laser show came up at the cost of Rs 6 crores which will run two twice initially each of 15 minutes duration from 6 pm every day having a seating capacity of 200 persons for one show.

There will be no entry fee for visitors for first 15 days after its inauguration on Wednesday.

Secretary Tourism said the tourism department is creating adequate infrastructure at all tourist places across J&K so that tourists as well as locals have better experience while visiting the resorts.

He said, “We are lacking evening entertainment here. With this facility, the travellers can spend some time here and enjoy the music at the banks of the Dal Lake which can also boost tourism sector and also project a positive image of Kashmir,” he said.

SKICC is an important venue of the State government for holding national and international conferences and meetings on the bank of picturesque Dal Lake.

The laser show will also help promote SKICC as the country’s most beautiful and lively Conferencing facility and also promote MICE tourism.