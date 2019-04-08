Musical Fountain, Laser Show at SKICC to be thrown open on Wednesday

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Musical Fountain and Laser Show in Dal lake in the lawns of SKICC will be thrown open on April 10, 2019, tourism official said on Monday.

He said that entry to the show will be free and the visitors will be allowed from rear Cheshma Shahi gate.

“The musical fountain will run two shows initially each of 15 minutes duration from 6 pm every day with a seating capacity of 200 persons for one show. There will be no entry fee for visitors for first 15 days after its inauguration on Wednesday,” the official said.

Director SKICC Javed Humayun Bakshi said the musical fountain will provide an evening entertainment to the people of the Valley and also to the tourists.

“We are lacking evening entertainment here. With this facility, the travellers can spend some time here and enjoy the music at the banks of the Dal Lake which can also boost tourism sector and also project a positive image of Kashmir,” he said.