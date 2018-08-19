Musical evening to revive folk music culture held on Dal banks

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Aug 18:
In a bid to revive folk music in Valley, Funkar International on Saturday brought different young artists from music fraternity on a single platform to mark an improvement in the folk music culture.
A US based non-profit organization aiming to revive arts and culture of Kashmir sealed the opportunity for the youth to get a peek into Kashmiri culture when a blend of well-known artists performed.
Vocalist Bilal Matta, twin sisters Bushra and Uzma, well-known Rabab and Santoor players and students from Mizraab School of Music performed during the event.
Asmat Ashai, Director Funkar International told Rising Kashmir that the purpose of the event is to provide breathing space to the artists and the youth.
“Artists are performing to make people understand the rich culture of folk music. After working with them for so long I have learnt from them. Their desire is to be acknowledged and respected,” Ashai said.
She said they are trying to reach out to the culture of wider audiences and a blend of instruments and artists is making the occasion beautiful.
Bilal Matta, a vocalist and a teacher at Mizraab School of Music thanked the Funkar International for providing him space where he could reach connect to the audience for the revival of folk music in the valley.
Students from the Music School on the occasion said the Irfan-Bilal duo teaches them every genre of music and also helps them to play various instruments.
Uzma-Bushra, the twin singing sensation said they came to know about Funkar International a year ago and it was Asmat Ashai who wanted to meet them.
“We were told that we have a unique voice and besides singing Hindi or Urdu songs we should also start focusing on Kashmiri songs, so we did that and succeeded,” Uzma said.
She asserted that when they came to know about the event they were really excited as young artists were performing so they thought of grabbing the opportunity.
“We would like to thank Asmat Ashai for making us believe in us. We are equally grateful to her for inviting us to perform here today,” she said. “These days we come to know about so many artists on social media but gathering here and performing with the greats is a pleasure in itself,” Uzma’s sister Bushra said.
musaibmehraj007@gmail.com