Music: The Disturber of Inner Peace

April 04, 2019 | Umair Rashid

For many people music is an inseparable part of life. With all the variety of its forms, it influences people of any age and social groups, in all times. Probably, the most powerful effect music has over teenagers, their emotions, and the perception of the world, themselves and their peers.

Nowadays, people are getting more and more involved in music and for them, it has become a part of their daily life. Their mind has become so saddled with tension, and tempo of life is so fast that they seem to accept high blood pressure and nervous breakdown as the unavoidable side effects of modern civilization. It is a pity that they do not pause to think the adverse effects of music on their physical and mental health.

Dismally music nowadays is a daily norm among teenagers in Kashmir. Most of them indulge in listening to the contentious genres like heavy metal, hard rock and hard-core rap without knowing its adverse effects that it can have on an individual’s life. According to many studies, they may potentially have the most negative effect on teens. Questionable or explicit lyrics and messages of these genres, along with graphics (music videos) containing destructive themes are particularly alarming.

Music also has adverse effects on the nervous system. As many reflexes that help control the internal environment involve a special part of the nervous system. This system consists of nerves making up the motor pathway to the heart, stomach, intestine and other internal organs. These nerves are not under voluntary control; that is you cannot make your heart beat faster on command.

A brisk and lively musical programme, particularly if it is accompanied by musical instruments, disturbs the equilibrium of the various systems; digestion is badly affected; palpitation of the heart is increased; blood pressure goes high and abnormal secretion of hormones leaves a lasting bad effect upon general health.

Music stimulates mostly the sympathetic nervous system; and it may create insomnia (lack of sleep) which is common nowadays in Kashmiri teens; it may cause temper to flare-up (like common now teens indulge in arguing aggressively with their parents even on minor issues); sudden laughter or nonsensical talks are amongst its possible effects. It may even lead to mania (a kind of madness). Such people may be seen to move their hands and feet in dancing pattern even when not listening to music.

Lyrics of songs that advocate substance use, usually also refer to violence and sex themes. In many cases, they gain positive association, among teenagers and may have respective consequences. Various studies have found that adolescents (in particular, teen males) who watch a lot of hip-hop, rap, heavy metal or hard rock music videos featuring violence acts, sex and/or substance use, are more lonely to behave hostile towards their peers, to treat women more aggressively and take aggressive behaviour positively in general. These all catastrophic effects of music can be seen presently in Kashmiri teens also who often indulge in seeing this rap (Bohemia) etc and the results are in front of us. It is because of this kind of music in which our youth indulge in listening profusely that we see around our coaching centres; the daily eye teasing, boys roaming after girls like Romeos and vagabonds.

Moreover, it is an accepted fact that mental tension creates many ailments. Excitement and tension are like a fire which destroys the natural functions of human body. And it has been proved by studies that music creates excitement and tension.

Music disturbs ones inner peace which otherwise could have been achieved by listening to the Tilawat of Holy Quran and not by songs. It can arise those feelings which are not permissible in Islam before marriage. So in this way it can weaken your relationship with Allah and can also reduce your love in heart towards Him.

Some songs which we often indulge in listening can also lead one to Shirk. For example the Bollywood song from movie Prince “chod di khudayi maine tere liye” means, “I even left the worship of Almighty for you.” What is more unfortunate is that we don’t even ponder upon these sins, we consider them minor without even knowing that by listening to these kind of songs we are actually indulging in Shirk.

Besides it, not only madness and nervous breakdown, but even ulcers and heart diseases are caused by anxiety .It has also been proven that music releases the hormone ‘adrenaline’ in abnormal quantity. This hormone clots the blood vessels, and finally leads to heart attack. This relation between excessive release of adrenaline and heart attack was discovered in France in 1957.

Moreover we should know that music is among those things which boost the emotions and arouse the sensual powers beyond their natural limit; music gives desire or anger an upper hand, and makes them dominant over the intellect. But this state could reach a stage where intellect ceases to function altogether; man becomes the slave of his emotions – desire and anger. Also it is no secret that the songs, music and films nowadays depend upon sex-appeal for their success.

The more vulgar a song the more its sale; the more suggestive a music, the more its market value and so on and also it is no secret that building the character of the children begins from their very tender age. If they are exposed to obscene songs, vulgar music and suggestive dances in their childhood, their entire outlook of the matters of morality and marriage – sanctity will become jaundiced.

They will lose the capacity to distinguish between moral and immoral, modesty and immodesty, chastity and promiscuity. Some people think that the children do not understand these things but they are wrong, they leave its devastating impact on their overall development.

Nowadays even in our Kashmir parents feel no shame in listening or watching to the songs and seeing the dance on television with their kids that ruins the moral uprightness of our children. If we believe that the children are given to us by Allah as a trust and that we are responsible to give them such training that they become good Muslims and virtuous servants of Allah, then we must abstain them from indulging in immoral acts and keep them safe from the evil influence of these sinful habits.

I strongly believe that parents in Kashmir need to take a little more care about their chuildrens. When you know how music affects teens, it is really important for you as a parent to be aware of its ill effects. Parents should assimilate the qualities of a good character while upbringing their children.

