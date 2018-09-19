Mushtaq-ul-Islam not produced before court for hearing

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 18:
The authorities did not produce senior incarcerated separatist leader Mushtaq-ul-Islam before a court in Srinagar for hearing the case registered against him.
Mushtaq-ul-Islam is presently lodged at Kot Bhalwal Central Jail in Jammu. It is for the second consecutive time that the police did not bring Mushtaq-ul-Islam to Srinagar to appear before the court for hearing.
The authorities continue to detain Mushtaq-ul-Islam at Kot Bhalwal Jail even though the High Court has granted him bail in all cases and particularly in a case registered against incarcerated leader and two slain leaders Qazi Nisar and Ab Gani Lone.
Spokesman Saad Salfi said that ‘deceitful tactics’ won’t force leadership and people into submission and despite all ‘repressive’ measures, they will pursue the cherished and sacred mission.