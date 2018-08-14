Mushtaq Group of Hotels opens another luxury resort at Sonamarg

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 13:
As part of its Rs 1000 crore tie-up with international hospitality brand Carlson Rezidor, Mushtaq Group of Hotels opened another luxury resort Country Inn & Suites by Radisson at premier tourist resort Sonamarg.
MLA Kangan Mian Altaf inaugurated the 36-room property in presence MLA Rafiabad Yawar Mir, former MLA Dilwar Mir, Chairman Mushtaq Group of Hotels Mushtaq Chaya and other business leaders.
The luxury resort, mid-scale hotel segment, is spread over 14 kanal land and has features of residential architecture and welcoming interiors to give the feeling of home.
The Country Inn & Suites room sells between Rs 4500 to Rs 8000 and is offering 50 percent discount for the locals for the time being.
The Country Inn & Suites by Radisson is part of the Radisson Hotel Group, a privately-owned, leading hotel company with more than 1370 hotels in operation and under development in over 110 countries and territories worldwide.
With the opening of yet another property by Mushtaq Group of Hotels, it is one of the biggest deals in hospitality sector in India with any international brand.
Chairman Mushtaq Group of Hotels, Mushaq Chaya and President, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group (Asia Pacific), Thorsten Kirschke signed the deal at hotel Radisson Blu in New Delhi in the year 2015.
Mushtaq Group of Hotels had signed the deal for seven hotels of 817-rooms, some of which are yet to be inaugurated under the Radisson Blu, Radisson and Country Inns & Suites by Carlson brands.
Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Chaya said the aim of the opening of the luxury hotels at prime resorts is to bring Kashmir on the international map and also help in marketing of Kashmir as a prime resort at the international level.
“The tie-up will not only bring quality service of international standards to Kashmir but will also market our Valley among travellers across the world. The international brands like Carlson will also help us in removing negative impression about Kashmir,” said Chaya.
