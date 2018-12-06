Mushtaq bags Sahitya Akademi Award for ‘AAKH’

Srinagar, Dec 05 :
Prominent Kashmiri short-story writer and eminent broadcaster Mushtaq Ahmad Mushtaq bagged this year’s Sahitya Akademi for his collection of short stories “AAKH’’. The annual awards by the National Academy of Literature for twenty four Indian languages were announced at a press conference in New Delhi today. Earlier, the Sahitya Academy Executive Board approved the decision taken in this regard by the jury in respective languages.
For Kashmiri language, this year’s jury comprised former Head of Pepartment Kashmiri at Kashmir University, Prof. Shad Ramzan, vatern writer and broadcaster Avtar Krishan Rehbar and prominent poetess and broadcaster Ruksana Jabeen.
“AAKH”, a collection of eighteen short-stories was chosen amongst thirteen books that had reached the final stage for Kashmiri language. The book published in year 2012 has been widely appreciated by the literary circles of Kashmiri language and it has earlier also bagged the best book award in Kashmiri at the state level from State Academy of Art, Culture and Languages for year 2014.
Mushtaq Ahmad Mushtaq, a well known broadcast journalist has bagged Akashwani Annual Award and State Award as an outstanding media professional as well. Mushtaq Ahmad Mushtaq (Tantray) is presently posted as Head of the Regional News Unit at Radio Kashmir Srinagar. He has the distinction for having served in Doordarshan News at DDK Srinagar for nine years apart from having worked in other media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as an Indian Information Service (IIS) officer.