Mushrooming of private schools leaves Govt-run institutions ‘defunct’ in JK

‘Retention of students massive challenge for Govt’
‘Retention of students massive challenge for Govt’
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Admitting government’s failure to check on the mushrooming growth of private schools, Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Thursday said that “it was one of the reasons of mess in the government-run schools across Jammu and Kashmir.
“At the primary school level, private sector is widespread in some areas the enrolment remains very low and the students take admission in private schools,” Ganai said on the sidelines of a review meeting at Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK). He admitted that there was an infrastructural gap in Department of School Education Department (SED)—assuring that the government would overcome many such issues by March end 2019. “In order to understand the enrolment ratio in a more clear way, I have asked the DSEK to do forward a proposal to the government for another survey,” Gania said.
Talking about the infrastructural gaps, Ganai said, “It is the job of government to tackle it the infrastructural gaps.” “We have made a programme to complete the water drinking facility, toilets and electricity in the government schools by March-end.” “Retention of students is the big challenge for education department and it needs to be focused keenly that how we will retain the students till higher secondary level so that the literacy rate will grow in the state,” Ganai said.
He also said that there is a literacy rate of 78 per cent among male students and 68-69 percent among female students in the state.
Ganai informed that in a review meeting we also discussed that how to make the mid-day meal foolproof so that no student shall feel disinterested in the school and implement it from ground level, there need many interventions and he has directed the DSEK to submit the proposal regarding the mid-day meals so that the order will get issued by the government to implement from ground.
“I think that whatever cannot be measured cannot be monitored, so we have to have measurable duties and steps that every authority from the teacher upto the CEOs and the director must be taken care of,” he said.
When asked Ganai about the Teacher-Pupil Ratio (TPR) in the state, Ganai informed, “We have a TPR of 16:1 in government-run-schools of the state which means we have one teacher for 16 students which is more than enough to give quality education to the students.”