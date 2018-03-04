Mushroom production has huge potential: Dir Agri

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Director Agriculture, Kashmir, Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi said demand and market value for various agri-commodities including mushroom has increased many fold.
Director was on a visit to one of its kind Integrated Mushroom Development Centre on Saturday.
He said that mushroom production cannot only contribute to the domestic consumption of farmers but it has a commercial dimension also that need to be explored.
He said that the commercial dimension of mushroom production has a huge potential to improve socio-economic status of small and marginal farmers, and therefore, it is incumbent upon the concerned to ensure that all the innovative steps are being taken to promote this sector.
He impressed upon the concerned scientists and mushroom experts to organise special training programmes on scientific cultivation of mushrooms for the un-employed youth of Valley.
He said the mushroom produced here is one of the best in the country and by exploring the full potential in this sector, we can generate large number of employment opportunities.
The visiting dignitary was briefed by the scientists and Mushroom experts about different activities carried out by the said centre. Pertinently, Centre has produced 12 tonnes of pasteurised spawn compost worth 4.80 lacs during the current season. Director was informed that Integrated Mushroom Development Centre has adopted Hanjura Village of district Budgam as cluster village for mushroom demonstration under which free of cost pasteurised spawn compost was provided to the farmers to promote mushroom production in unexplored areas. It was said that the villages from other districts also would be promoted as cluster villages for mushroom cultivation.
Project Coordinator Mushrooms, Sonaullah Mir, Mushroom Specialist Ghulam Mohammad Mir and other senior officers also were also present on the occasion.
0 Comment(s)