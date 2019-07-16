About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Muscle Studio organizes trek to Lidwas


 Muscle Studio Gym and Spa organised a trekking trip to Lidwas meadows on Zabarwan Hill Range to improve their fitness and also test the endurance level its members.
The Muscle Studio organised the trip in collaboration with J&K Adventure Sports Club on Saturday.
The group stared the trek at 8am at Dhara and reached Lidwas at 1pm.
Twenty five of its members participated in the trek who enjoyed it thoroughly. Owner of the Gym Faizan Qadri and fitness expert at the Gym Shabir Ahmad also participated in the programme.
The group was led by JKASC’s athletes Muneer Sultan, Shah Suhail and Muzamil Hussain who are also members of the Muscle Studio.
Two members, Muneer Sultan and Shah Suhail, also climbed atop Mount Mahadev at 2:30 pm. Mount Mahadev in the highest peak of Srinagar which is visible from most parts of the city.
Muscle Studio has been organising cardio and other endurance activities at Badamwari to enhance the fitness of the gym goers besides building their stamina.
Faizan Qadri said there are numerous benefits of trekking especially for gym goers.
He said it improves cardiovascular strength, builds a robust heart, makes bones strong and above all it is a great way to reduce the stress in your life.
Fitness coach Shabir Ahmad said besides regularly hitting the gym, such outdoor activities improve the motivation levels of a gym goer.
The Muscle Studio is also planning to organise a road race to instill the sense of competition among the members to be more fit and agile.
Lidwas has a moderate trekking trail with gradual climb and one has to cross gushing stream at several occasions which adds to the excitement during the climb.

 

