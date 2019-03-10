About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Muscle Studio offers full year membership to top athletes

Hamid, Muzamil, Suhail bag Rs 18000 sponsorship 

 The Muscle Studio, Unisex Gym and Spa, located at Rainawari Srinagar has awarded full year free membership to Valley’s top athletes as part of its sponsorship programme to promote sports in the State.
In a ceremony held at Muscle Studio, Hamid Aziz, Muzamil Hussain and Shah Suhail were awarded a sponsorship of Rs 18000 in the form of full year free membership at the gym.
Owner of the gym and coach Faizan Qadri said their aim is to promote sportspersons of the State.
“All these top athletes of the Valley are from downtown Srinagar and it has become easier for us to provide them membership as well as coaching. The three athletes are undergoing vigorous training under the tutelage of expert fitness trainer which will enhance their performance in athletics,” said Faizan.
Notably, the three athletes are associated with J&K Adventure Sports Club which took up their case with the Muscle Studio management for sponsorship.
JK Adventure Sports Club organized first ever 110 km non-stop ultra run from Srinagar to Baltal in 2017 and another ultra-run 200 km from Kargil to Srinagar was completed in two days. Hamid Aziz completed these two ultra-runs.
Muzamil Hussain Mir and Suhail Shah has been consistently bagging top positions in the college road and cycle races. The trio is also making their mark in sky-running and trekking.
“We are happy to have got gym membership as it will help us enhance our performances. During recovery period, the iron workouts help an athlete a great deal. We are thankful to Muscle Studio for recognizing our achievements,” said Muzamil Hussain Mir.

