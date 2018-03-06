‘Muscle Studio’ fitness center inaugurated

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, March 5:
‘The Muscle Studio SXR’ Gym and Spa was thrown open on Monday at Kaathi Darwaza, Rianawari, Srinagar.
The center provides luxury to practice and utilize sophisticated machinery.
The gym was inaugurated by four time Mr. Asia winner, Tanveer Qureshi a professional body builder from Delhi.
The gym provides all the luxuries a professional fitness center has and all the people from ladies, gents, boys, girls, kids, senior citizens can be a part of the franchise.
Akeel Qadri, owner of the fitness center, said the center has each and every facility.
“Apart from all the latest equipment’s we provide air conditioning, steaming facility and everything is under surveillance as things will be monitored here.”
“There is a biometric facility available. We assure that the gym is a premium fitness center across the Downtown area. The machinery we provide is of Gerai brand that makes India’s finest machinery and has collaboration with renowned brands like Being Human, HDFC and much more,” Akeel said.
The gym provides all the facilities for women folk as well. Keeping in view the convenience for women they can also witness the luxury at a different time.
“We have different arrangements for women as they can join the center from 11 am to 4 pm and that too at very low rates. Also the trainers will be girls for women and there will be a special package for senior citizens,” he added.
There are separate sections for cardio, open weight, steaming, shower and separate toilet rooms for ladies and gents.
“The trainers here have seven years of experience in body building and fitness, we provide helpers for someone who will be practicing individually.”
Fitness center will run from Fajr prayers in the morning to 10 am and 4 pm to 10 pm. Ladies will allowed to exercise from 11 am to 4 pm.
