Muscle Studio achieves another feat 

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Shabir qualifies as Level 4 fitness trainer

Muscle Studio Gym and Spa situated at Kathidarwaza, Rainwari has added yet another feather to its cap after its trainer Shabir Ahmad Dar successfully qualified the assessment for the role of Fitness Trainer confirming to National Skills Qualification Framework Level – 4.

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Government of India issued the certificate to the trainer.

The Muscle Studio has shown remarkable progress under this qualified trainer as most of its members have achieved the desired results.

It has also sponsored the athletes from the nearby localities who include Hamid Aziz, Muzamil Hussain, Suhail Shah. All the three athletes have maintained maximum fitness levels under Shabir's training schedule and claimed top positions in the college level competitions and other competitions organised by various sports bodies.

Recently, Suhail bagged the first position in his annual college cycle race, while a Muzamil clinched first in the road race. Hamid has maintained a high level of fitness, as he is the only athlete to have run from Kargil to Srinagar in two days. He has also set a record of 10:30 hour non-stop run from Srinagar to Baltal.

Another member Meeran Ali bagged the first place in 80 kg category in J&K and 4th place in North India under BBAJK and IBBF held this year.

It has also achieved 100 per cent success rate in weight loss as one of the female members reduced her weight from 117 kg to 87 in eight months while also recovering from knee tear injury, another lady reduced her weight from 106 kg to 76 kg in seven months. Most of the members have achieved their weight loss results in four months.