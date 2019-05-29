Musa's death ended new idea of militancy in Kashmir: DGP

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said Tuesday that with the killing of the chief commander of Ansar Gazwatul Hind Zakir Musa, the new idea of militancy had ended in Kashmir.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to Poonch district of Jammu region, the officer termed Zakir Musa's killing a big success for the security forces.

"He tried to start a new idea of militancy in Kashmir with ISIS ideology. However, his idea of militancy has come to an end with his killing," he said.

Zakir Musa, 25, was killed in an encounter with forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district last week.

The DGP said there were still 275 active militants in the Kashmir Valley, out of which 100 to 125 were foreigners and rest locals

He also said that the militant recruitment has come down.

“Only 40 youth have joined militancy this year,” he said.

The DGP said infiltration of militants from across the Line of Control (LoC) has also come down.