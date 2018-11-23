Murky tamasha of Indian democracy exposed: Mirwaiz

‘Real democracy can’t flourish under forced control’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Nov 22:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday criticized New Delhi on the backdrop of Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolving the assembly by calling it a “murky tamasha of Indian Democracy”.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mirwaiz without naming the mainstream political parties said that “Indian local players” are getting exposed in the State as people are watching with disgust and dismay.
Mirwaiz said that no real democracy could prevail in Jammu and Kashmir “under forced control.”
“The murky tamasha of Indian Democracy& its local and Indian players gets more and more exposed in J&K, while people watch with disgust and dismay! No real democracy can ever flourish under forced control, it can only be manipulations & lies as we are witnessing for the past 70 years!,” Mirwaiz tweeted.
People witnessed a day long political drama on Wednesday in the State, when PDP President Mehbooba Mufti sent a formal letter to the Governor staking the claim for government formation with the support of 56 MLAs of Jammu Kashmir’s lower house in coalition with National Conference (NC) and Congress.
Soon after, Chairman of Peoples Conference (PC) Sajad Lone also throw his hat into the fray claiming that he too have the required numbers to form the next government in the state.
However, Governor late Wednesday evening by applying Clause (b) of sub-section (2) of Section 53 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir dissolved the State Legislative Assembly.
Governor said there were reports of extensive horse trading and possible exchange of money in order to secure the support of legislators belonging to widely diverging political ideologies just to be able to form a government.
Six months after the fall of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PDP government, the state is currently under Governor’s rule. However, it cannot be extended after it completes its six-month period on December 19. However, the assembly was in a suspension mode.
JK’s Chief Secretary too rendered his assistance: Soz
‘Hurriedly taken decision against constitutional provisions’
Srinagar: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader, Saifuddin Soz on Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik was in Delhi for a “purpose”—leveling allegations that even the “Chief Secretary was urgently summoned to render some assistance in assembly dissolution.”
Soz in a statement issued here said that Governor’s decision to dissolve Jammu and Kashmir assembly was hurriedly taken and was in contravention of its own constitutional provisions.
“It was wrong on the part of the Governor to dissolve the J&K Legislative Assembly and not wait even for a little time to have a look on facts and figures,” Soz said in a statement here. “The Governor was in Delhi for a purpose and he did what the Central Govt. imagined to suit it. Even the Chief Secretary was urgently summoned to render some assistance.”
In fact, it is a fit case for the mainstream political class in J&K State, particularly for the PDP to agitate the matter before the Supreme Court. The Governor says that he avoided horse-trading without sharing even a bit of evidence before the people. He should have resisted the temptation of believing that he happens to be the ‘reservoir of knowledge’ on facts.
The people of the state know fully that earlier, the J&K Assembly was kept in suspended animation and during that entire period, senior RSS/BJP leader Ram Madhav tried his hard to shape a BJP led Govt. in the state, but failed. “Now, RSS-BJP have raised the bogey of Kashmir Mainstream being terror-friendly and they also try to bring in Pakistan factor. Well, that is menace of a dirty propaganda which India’s Civil Society should reject with contempt,” he said.
Dissolution of assembly murder of democracy: Sharad Yadav
New Delhi: Opposition leader Sharad Yadav Thursday alleged that the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after three major parties had come together to form government in the state amounted to "killing" of democracy.
In a statement, he accused the BJP of neither caring for the Constitution nor having any respect for institutions.
The BJP had Wednesday said the best option in the state is to have fresh assembly polls at the earliest as it slammed the proposed alliance of opposition parties as a "combination of terror-friendly parties". Yadav said, "Democracy has been killed in Jammu and Kashmir by dissolving the
assembly. I oppose and condemn it." The holding of local body polls in the state recently despite two major regional parties, the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party, boycotting it made a mockery of democracy, he claimed Yadav asked the central government and the ruling BJP to adhere to the norms laid down in the Constitution and to "not play petty politics for the sake of being remain in power". "Every action of the government is anti-people," he alleged.
Governor’s decision immoral, unconstitutional: MLA Rasheed
Srinagar: Calling dissolution of Assembly by Governor, Satya Pal Malik, “match-fixing” between various stakeholders, AIP president, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Thursday said that “the political drama has yet again proven that there is a controlled democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Rasheed in a statement said, “While Governor’s decision to dissolve the Assembly was unconstitutional and immoral following what NC, PDP, and Congress claimed as hectic efforts to form the government, the reaction and response to Governor’s decision by the constituents of Grand Alliance is disgusting and disappointing.”
He said that Dr Farooq Abdullah without wasting a second welcomed Governor’s move and Congress leadership started changing its statements. “PDP by not challenging the Governor’s decision in the Court got itself exposed to the real designs it had planned to achieve through this drama. It is obvious that none of the three constituents wanted to form the government and by just posturing themselves as defenders of Article 35-A and 370 they were addressing their own constituencies and executing the plan to keep Sajad Lone away from breaking PDP and forming the government.”
Rasheed added that NC patron Dr Farooq Abdullah’s welcoming dissolution of Assembly is ample proof to conclude that NC had a total understanding with the governor and the New Delhi, even PDP seems to have given its consent for dissolution of Assembly behind the curtains only to keep its folk together.