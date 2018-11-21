Murder of democracy, say parties

PDP not to approach court, NC for fresh polls
Junaid Kathju / Yawar HussainSrinagar, Nov 21:
After Governor Satya Pal Malik late Wednesday evening dissolved the State Legislative Assembly, the major political parties in the State including National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party termed the development as an “onslaught on democratic institutions”.
National Conference (NC) is likely to press for fresh elections after Governor Malik ordered to dissolve the assembly.
NC Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah criticised the Governor for dissolving the assembly.
“JKNC has been pressing for assembly dissolution for 5 months now. It can’t be a coincidence that within minutes of Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba letter staking claim the order to dissolve the assembly suddenly appears,” Abdullah said.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, NC Provincial President for Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani termed the Governor’s decision a “conspiracy” and said that the party would hold a meeting in which all the options to confront Governor’s decision would be explored.
“Currently our party president (Farooq Abdullah) is outside the State. Once he will be back, we will have a threadbare discussion about dealing with the Governor’s order,” Wani said.
On approaching the court to challenge the Governor’s decision, Wani said they would go to people’s court to show their majority.
“All the legal options will be explored in the working committee meeting. We will press for immediate fresh election. We will go to the people’s court,” Wani said.
“We (NC) sacrificed everything to form this government. Our party joined hands with our arch-rivals, left the chief minister’s chair. It is a shame that after claiming the majority in the assembly, the Governor dissolved the assembly in such a manner,” Wani said.
Terming it an “onslaught” on democratic institutions, Wani said New Delhi was bent upon to destroy the secular fabric of the State.
Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it would not challenge the decision even though Governor’s decision was not good for the democratic spirit.
PDP Chief Spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir told Rising Kashmir that PDP would not challenge the decision but the party’s political body would sit down and discuss the future strategy.
“The decision came soon after we staked the claim. But then without even giving us the chance, the Raj Bhawan dissolved the assembly,” Mir said. “The decision was undemocratical.”
PDP's additional spokesperson, Tahir Sayeed said, "BJP and it’s Kashmir incharge Satyapal Malik couldn’t digest the coming together of parties for the interest of the people of J&K (sic)."
"This is the mockery of democracy. Indian Democracy stops at Lakhanpur," Sayeed said.