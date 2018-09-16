Municipal polls from Oct 8

• Elections to be held in 4 phases: CEO
• Model Code of Conduct comes into effect
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Sep 15:
Amid poll boycott call, the state election commission Saturday announced four-phase election schedule for Municipal polls in Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a press conference here, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shaleen Kabra said the urban local bodies elections (UBL) would be conducted in the state from October 8.
“Municipal elections shall be held in four phases -- October 8, 10, 13 and October 16. Counting shall take place on October 20. Polling hours will be from 7am to 2pm,” he said.
Kabra said the state has 79 municipal bodies which include two corporations, one in Srinagar and another in Jammu.
“There are 1,145 wards in these 79 bodies which have an electoral strength of 16,9,721," he said.
The notification for the first phase will be issued on September 18.
For the first phase, the last date for filing nominations will be September 25 while date of withdrawal of nominations will be September 28.
The date of poll for the first phase has been set for October 8 Polling for the second phase will take place on October 10.
“The notification will be issued on September 20. The last date for filing nominations will be September 27. The date of withdrawal of nominations will be October 1,” CEO said.
The polling for the third phase of the municipal polls will be held on October 13.
“Notifications for this phase will be issued on September 22 and the last date for filing nominations for the phase will be September 29. The date of withdrawal of nominations will be October 3," he said.
“The fourth and final phase of the polls will be held on October 16. The notification will be issued on September 24 and candidates can submit their nominations till October 1. The candidature can be withdrawn by October 5,” Kabra said.
Voting for all the phases will take place on October 16 and the poll hours for all the phases have been set from 7 am to 2 pm.
"With the announcement of the poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct comes into place," he said.
The CEO said the announcement for the schedule of panchayat elections will be made separately.
For the first time electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in the local bodies polls while migrant voters will be able to vote through postal ballot.
About NC and PDP election boycott, Kabra said the election commission does not debar any party from participating in the upcoming polls.
He said they have undertaken the necessary security reviews for the municipal polls. “This was the municipal polls notification, asking the people to participate in it."
He said the elections would be held in proper way and on time.