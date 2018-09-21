About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Municipal polls: 55 ROs, AROs appointed in Udhampur for 2nd Phase

Published at September 21, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu

 District Election Officer, Udhampur Ravinder Kumar, on Thursday informed that the nomination papers of the contesting candidates in the district for upcoming ULB polls shall be submitted in the office of RO/ARO.
The DEO further said that a total of 55 ROs and AROs have been appointed for completing the election process for one Municipal Council and two Municipal Committees of the district and there are 68 polling stations established at different locations of 41 wards for 35,519 voters to cast their vote, an official added.

