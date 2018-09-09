Municipal pensioner’s welfare forum constituted

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 8:
Pensioners of Srinagar Municipal Corporation on Saturday in an extraordinary meeting constituted welfare forum which would work for redressing issues confronting the retired employees of the corporation.
In a press handout of forum, a special meeting was held at SK Park in which members thanked the state administration for resolving their demand of implementation of 7th pay commission recommendations.
On this occasion, members of the forum hailed advisor to Governor, BB Vyas, financial commissioner Housing and urban development department, principal secretary finance, director finance housing for their role in resolving their issue regarding implementation of pay commission benefits.
“ The meeting also thanked Haji Bashir Ahmad, Makhan Lal, Abdul Majid Siraj, Shafiq Ahmad Rather and other who took keen interest in getting the pay recommendation approved by the government,” the press handout reads adding that forum also decided to constitute a core group of members of the forum who work devise modalities for establishing a municipal welfare pensioners fund.
It was also decided that forum will continue to take up issues confronted by the pensioners of the corporation for getting them resolved.