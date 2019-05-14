Municipal Officers Welfare Association clarifies

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Municipal Officers Welfare Association of Srinagar Municipal Corporation has contested a news report published in Daily Rising Kashmir.

In a clarification statement issued here the Association spokesperson said that an anonymous complaint has been filed in 2016 against Secretary, SMC for his promotion, assets and qualification etc which was ultimately probed by the Vigilance Organization.

“After thorough enquiry for two years Vigilance Organization Kashmir found the allegations baseless and the matter was closed in January, 2019. Housing and Urban Development Department issued order of attachment in March, 2019 on the issue. SMC took up the matter with the government and the issue is pending for review with the administration,” the spokesperson said.

“Same is the issue with respect to Chief Sanitation Officer and the matter is under inquiry. The matter is also being relooked and after inquiry it will definitely come to a conclusion,” Municipal Officers Welfare Association further said.