Municipal members administered oath at Reasi

Published at November 03, 2018 12:37 AM 0Comment(s)312views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Nov 02:

 The newly elected members of Municipal Committee Reasi and Municipal Committee Katra were administered oath, on Friday.
According to an official, in Reasi, of the 13 elected representatives of Municipal Committee, 6 took oath in Hindi, 3 in Urdu and 2 each in Dogri and English.
Addressing the assembly, Deputy Commissioner, Prasanna Ramaswamy G appreciated the diversity of the members. He appreciated the unity in diversity exhibited by the district and the nation as a whole. He called upon the elected members of the committee to start working on ground and extended full support and cooperation for development of the municipal areas.
The oath was administered by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Harbans Sharma. The ceremony was also attended by SSP Reasi, Nisha Nathyal; Assistant Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Rajinder Sharma; MLA Reasi, Ajay Nanda; CO Municipal Committee Reasi, Jagdish Mehra and Tehsildar Reasi, Mirza Mumtaz Iqbal among others. The ceremony was conducted by Ravinder Bali of Forest Protection Force and lecturer Rakesh Chobber, the official said.
Similar ceremony was organised at Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra where 13 newly elected representatives of the committee took oath. The oath was administered by SDM, Ashok Kumar, he added.

