Municipal Elections training to ROs, AROs held at Kargil

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
First training for Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) imparted by the DLMTs today at Conference Hall, Baroo Kargil for conduct of Municipal Elections 2018 in respect of Municipal Committee Kargil, an official said.
He said that four ROs, Seven AROs including Deputy District Election Officer, Kargil and Master Trainers Sub Divisional Magistrate, Chikten, DEPO Kargil and other concerned officers attended the training programme.
The 2nd and 3rd training shall be held on September 8th and 10th in the Conference Hall, Baroo respectively.
Master Trainer SDM, Shakar Chiktan, Ghulam Mehdi while interacting with the trainers sensitized the participants about the nomination process, security of nomination forms, withdrawal of candidature and allotment of symbol.
The Master Trainer thanked the participants on the occasion. Earlier, two EVM Master Trainers briefed the trainers about the EVM.
Meanwhile, with the announcement of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to January 01, 2019 across the India by the Election Commission of India, with effect from 01-09-2018, the Booth Level Officers have to play the key role at grass root level to make the entire revision process successful, the official added.
The official said that in this connection, the DLMTs and Resource Persons, Jr Steno, Kargil Development Authority (KDA) Kargil, Mohd Hadi and Incharge ERMS, Election Cell, DC office Kargil, Mohd Amin imparted training to BLOs of Drass, Taisuru, Shakar Chiktan and Shergole Tehsils at Auditorium Hall Kargil.