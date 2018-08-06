Municipal election preparedness reviewed in B’la

Bandipora, August 05:
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, who is also District Election Officer (DEO), today reviewed the preparedness for ensuing municipal polls in district Bandipora.
In this regard, the DDC was informed that first special camp was held today in which a total of 108 additions were registered, while as 100 deletions and 23 transpositions/corrections were made in all the three Municipal Committees (MC)— MC Bandipora, MC Sumbal and MC Hajin)— of the district.
Pertinently, there are 43 wards comprising 54 polling stations including 25 in Bandipora, 13 in Sumbal and 16 in Hajin. The number of total electorate of the three MCs is 34,254 including 17,676 male and 16,578 female voters.
"Three observers have been deployed while as one Election Cell has already been constituted for monitoring the election process," the meeting informed.
It was also said that the next camp will be held on August 12, 2018.