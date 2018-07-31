Municipal Council Bla removes encroachments on roads

Noor ul Haq
Municipal Council Baramulla on Monday cleared several unauthorised structures and hand carts from District Hospital road Baramulla. The sleuths of Municipal Council also seized belongings of various erring hand cart owners.
An official from Municipal Council Baramulla said to ensure hassle-free movement of commuters and the ambulances plying on the District Hospital road, Municipal Council Baramulla launched the anti-encroachment drive.
He said that during the drive many unauthorised and illegal structures and other vendors were cleared from the road besides the belongings of many cart owners were seized.
A team of Municipal Council functionaries headed by Executive Officer Firdous Ahmad launched this drive receiving a greater applause from the people.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, EO Municipal Council Baramulla Firdous Ahmad warned the vendors and other traders not to encroach the road failing which legal action will be taken against them as per the law.
“The initiative was taken after several complaints by people about the encroachment by street vendors at the entrance of DH Baramulla. We will ensure a hassle free movement of people especially the patients visiting the hospital. We had asked police to help the department in keeping the street vendors away from hospital premises,” EO Municipal Council Baramulla said.
He said that police has been informed and once they will assist Municipal Council Baramulla, both the street vendors and outside beggars will be cleared from the roadside connecting highway with District Hospital road.
Earlier locals claimed that dozens of roadside vendors, cart vendors and people from outside the state had encroached the hospital road creating trouble both for the patients, attendants and were obstructing hassle free movement of ambulances and vehicles plying on the road.