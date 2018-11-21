Municipal Committee Reasi, Katra elect President, VP

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, November 20:
Elected Council Members of Reasi and Katra Municipal Councils on Tuesday elected President and Vice President in their respective councils.
According to an official, the election process was held at the respective council offices.
In MC Reasi, Sudesh Kumar was elected as the President; while as Yograj Raina was elected as Vice President. The entire process was carried out under Returning Officer and ACR Reasi, Harbans Sharma, his associates Vinod and Madan and Presiding Authority, Tanya Pandoh.
In MC Katra, Shashi Gupta bagged the seat of President while as Ajay Baru got elected as the Vice President.
The closely monitored election process was held under SDM Katra, Ashok Choudhary and CEO Katra MC, Jagdish Mehra, the official added.