Municipal Committee B’la elects Kakroo as President, War as VP

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Nov 10:
Umar Azhar Kakroo and Abid Salaam War were elected as president and vice-president (VP) of Municipal Committee Baramulla on Saturday.
The election process for president and vice-president of Municipal Committee Baramulla started at 11 a.m on Saturday and ended at 2 p.m. The elections were held under the chairmanship of ADC Baramulla Farooq Ahmad Baba.
An official said that 19 votes were casted for president post where Umar Azhar got 11 and BJP candidate Shabir Ahmad Lone got 8. Another candidate Tanveer Ahmad Peer got zero votes.
In 21 wards of Baramulla Municipal Council elections, Umar Azhar Kakroo contested on Congress seat while as Abid Salaam contested as an Independent.
While talking to media, President Baramulla Municipal Committee Umar Azhar Kakroo said that Baramulla will be developed on modern lines. He thanked party members, elected councillors and people of the town for providing him a chance to work for the betterment of Baramulla.
Deputy President Abid Salam promised that he will ensure a corruption free Baramulla. He said development will be the future of the town.