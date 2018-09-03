Muneer Dar wins Police Marathon

Insha wins half marathon among girls
Srinagar:
With an objective to involve youth of Kashmir in sports activities, Jammu and Kashmir Police organized ‘Run for Peace-2018’, Kashmir marathon on Sunday morning at Lake View Police Golf Course, Srinagar.
The marathon was flagged off at 5:30 am by Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Shesh Paul Vaid from Lake View Environmental Park.
The event was divided into five different categories based on distance to be covered by the athletes which include Full Marathon of 42 km for men, Half Marathon of 21 km for both men and women (to be flagged off separately), 8 km run for under-14 boys, 6 km run for under-14 girls, Run for Fun of 4 km for both men and women irrespective of age.
In 42 Kilometers Men (Full Maratthon), first five positions were bagged by Muneer Ahmad Dar, Dalvir Singh son of Vijay Singh, Muzamil Hussain, Hamid Aziz and Umar Hamid son respectively.
In 21 Kilometers Men (Half Marathon), Balwinder Singh, Majid Ashraf, Nisar Ahmad Dar, Ifshan Ahmad and Ubaib Gulzar bagged first five positions respectively.
Similarly, in 21 Kilometers Women (Half Marathon), Insha Wado, Mandeep Kour, Yaksoona Bano, Rubab Ali and Saima Nazir bagged first five positions respectively.
In 8 Kilometers Boys U-14, first 10 positions were bagged by Sheikh Saquiul, Gulbadan Hikmatyar, Momis Isamil, Shakeel Ahmad, Basharat Mir, Sahil Kuttay, Aqib Ahmad Gojri, Pavneet Singh, Mohammad Saleem Ganie and Musadiq Majeed respectively.
In 8 kilometers Girls U-14, first 10 positions were clinched by Sara Naqash, Tabish Jan, Saima, Shabnum Gulzar, Behjat Amin, Kaifa Shah, Ayeeisa, Ansa, Harman Preet and Simran Manzoor respectively.
Advisor to Governor, K. Vijay Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed trophies and cash prizes among position holders in various categories of the event. Financial Commissioner Housing and Urban Development Department, K. B. Agarwal, ADGP’s, B. Srinivas, A.K Choudhary, Muneer Khan. IGP’s, S.A Watali, J.P Singh, Surinder Gupta, Anand Jain, S. P Pani, and Basant Rath, besides SSP Srinagar, Imtiaz Ismail Parray and senior police officials were present on the occasion.
A total of Rs 4.00 lakh was presented among the position holders in various categories of Kashmir Marathon.
Speaking at the closing ceremony DGP, SP Vaid said that organizing such events is an endeavour of Jammu and Kashmir police to channelize the energy of youth towards positive activities and “right direction.”
“Unfortunately various attempts are being made to push the youth of our state towards drug addiction, unlawful activities and disruption,” he said.
He also hailed Bhanu Pratap Singh for winning bronze medal in Wushu discipline in Asian Games 2018 held at Jakarta, Indonesia.
“Bhanu Pratap is an example and it is an honour for all of us that he grabbed medal at Asian Games. In future more youth from the state would emerge medallists in Asian and Olympic games,” he adds.
He also expressed his gratitude to Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar and thanked all the dignitaries, guests and participants for making the event successful.
The Run for peace-2018, Kashmir marathon was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police under Civic Action Program.