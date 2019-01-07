About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Muncipal Council employee dies after being hit by speedy vehicle in Beehama Ganderbal

Published at January 07, 2019 11:03 AM 0Comment(s)1827views


Umar Raina

Ganderbal
A Muncipal Council employee died after he was hit by speedy vehicle in Beehama in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district early Monday.
 
Reports said that an employee of Muncipal Council identified as Fayaz Ahmad of Budergund Ganderbal was hit and injured critically by an unknown vehicle at main market Beehama in Ganderbal.
 
He was rushed to local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
 
Meanwhile police has taken cognizance of this accident.
