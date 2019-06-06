Mumbai tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

June 06, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A tourist from Mumbai died due to heart attack at famous tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

Reports said that the tourist identified as Chandra Kant Narayan son of Narayan Kant resident of Boriwali Mumbai (50), fell unconscious at a local hotel and was rushed to nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

A police official the tourist died due to the heart attack. He said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigations were taken up.(GNS)