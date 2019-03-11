Mumbai businessman dies two days after hair transplantation

March 11, 2019 | RK Web News

A Mumbai based businessman died two days after hair transplantation on Saturday. Doctors said the cause of death was most likely the allergic reaction following the hair transplantation.

Shrawan Kumar Chaudhary, aged 43, was rushed to a hospital with swollen face and throat caused by allergic reaction. Chaudhary had undergone a 15 hour hair transplant procedure hours before.