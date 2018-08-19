Mumbai based Kommune holds storytelling workshop

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Aug 18:
A Mumbai based storyteller group – Kommune on Saturday organized a workshop at co-working space, Thinkpod here.
The artists who narrated their stories include Mohammad Sadriwala, a writer and storyteller from Mumbai, Ankur Tewari, a singer-songwriter, storyteller, media jockey from 92.7 Big FM, Sardar Nasir Ali Khan and Mohammad Muneem, a poet and a singer-songwriter from Kashmir.
Hari Sankar, Director of Kommune moderated the event which saw good response from story lovers from Kashmir.
The event started with RJ Nasir sharing his childhood experience, how he defeated "stammering" to become popular Radio Jockey of the valley.
Mohammad Sadriwala, a popular writer and storyteller entertained the audience with his childhood naughtiness.
But it was Mohammad Muneem's heart touching ‘kite’ story of his childhood that stunned the audience. Muneem, also performed on his popular Kashmiri track "Kateo Chuk Nundbaney".
Besides artists, many people from the audience were given chances to narrate their best life stories.
Among the audience was one Brahmin girl Lopa who runs a school here. She narrated her experience as how difficult it was to settle in Kashmir being for a girl who had never been among Muslims.
She narrated how things changed and now she has completed one year and is planning to spend two more years here.
The event ended with the performance of Ankur Tiwari, a singer-songwriter.
Kommune will be conducting another storytelling event at Café Pirates in Baramulla on August 19 for which tickets are sold out.
Besides artists, Showkat Nanda, an award winning documentary photojournalist will also share his experiences with the audience there.
Kommune is a collective effort of storytellers, poets, spoken word poets and musicians, who are reviving the art of live performance through shared experiences
The event was curated and organized by Yarbal Creatives – a Baramulla based production house and event management company.
Director Kommune, Hari Shanker said, “It feels that Kashmir is a pool of talent and people here seem to be born storytellers. Last year we organized a show with Yarbal Creatives and the kind of content and maturity of stories made us feel honored that we came here with our platform,” he said.
He said the response from the public was tremendous and in future Kommune will be conducting more such events in Kashmir. "We have organised many events across the country, but the emotions and stories from Kashmir strike us the most. People are lovely and amazing here."
Kommune was founded in 2015 by Roshan Abbas, Gaurav Kapur and Ankur Tewari, all of whom are in the art and media industry.