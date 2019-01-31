Multipronged strategy underway for sericulture revival: Dir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 30:
The annual wall calendar of the Department of Sericulture was unveiled here on Wednesday during a workshop on technological interventions for boosting Sericulture sector in the State.
The official spokesperson said the Annual Wall Calendar was unveiled by Ex-VC, Islamic University of Science & Technology, A. R Trag and Director Sericulture, Gulzar Ahmed Shabnum.
Director Horticulture Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmed Qadri, Director Command Area Kashmir, Mohammad Harun Malik, Director Floriculture Kashmir, Mathora Masoom, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, Additional Director Kashmir, Shabir Ahmed Bhat, Dean Temperate Sericulture Research Institute, SKUAST-K, Dr Afeefa Kamili, and other functionaries of Sericulture Development Department were also present on the occasion.
The spokesperson said on the occasion, Trag said that revival of Sericulture was imperative as it is a viable sector of the State’s economy guaranteeing a livelihood to a sizable population.
Appreciating the efforts of the Department for boosting the sericulture activities, he said publication of the annual wall calendar was felt badly for reaching out to the maximum households. He said that silkworm rearing activities are very much cost effective with quicker and higher returns and an aggressive publicity campaign was required to be launched to aware the people about the benefits of silkworm rearing.
Director Sericulture said that the annual wall calendar published for the first time shall be a regular annual feature, besides a bilingual newsletter in Kashmiri and Dogri shall also be published regularly on a quarterly basis to disseminate the technology, benefits of farmer oriented schemes and motivating the people to venture into the silkworm rearing.
He also said that Sericulture Department is going to hold Advisory Committee meetings and panel discussions of experts for mass awareness about the sericulture activities.
He further said that the Department of Sericulture is pooling its resources with other departments for the promotion of various sectors and awareness about people oriented programmes. He said that a multipronged strategy was underway for revival and boosting of Sericulture sector in the State.
The heads of Horticulture, Floriculture, Agriculture and Command Area appreciated the efforts of Sericulture Development for extending its support to other departments for the promotion of Agriculture and allied activities.
Earlier, a workshop on technological interventions for boosting Sericulture in the State was also held to impart training to the silkworm rearers by the technical staff of the Department and Scientists of Central Sericulture Research and Training Institute (CSR&TI) CSB, Pampore.