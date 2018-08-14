Multiple associations up in arms against Government

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 13:
The appointment of a KAS officer as Secretary J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has created a stir among the multiple associations of BOSE who have decided to protest against the government move till the new officer is not being removed.
Pertinently, the government on Saturday ordered a reshuffle in civil administration and posted a KAS officer, Special Secretary Higher Education Department, Riyaz Ahmad as Secretary JKBOSE.
The different associations of BOSE including Officers Association, Non-Gazetted Employees Association and Technocrats Union while expressing resentment over the government decision said the appointment of KAS officer is in total violation of BOSE Act which has been passed by legislation in 1975.
The members of these Associations assembled in BOSE premises and staged a protest asking government to cancel the transfer order.
“The protest will be held across the state in all sub offices including Jammu division,” said president general employees association Tauqeer Ahmad Khan.
“JKBOSE Act clearly states that secretary and chairman are appointed through a proper procedure followed by school education department. A search committee is constituted which has framed norms for appointment of secretary,” he said, adding that BOSE was not a government department but is an autonomous body.
“Government cannot simply transfer a government employee to this institution. Procedure needs to be followed under certain norms.”
Khan said the protesting employees have nothing against the officer who has been transferred to JKBOSE. “But he doesn’t fulfill any criteria to be appointed as secretary JKBOSE. We condemn the appointment as it is simply an attack on the autonomy of BOSE,” he said, adding that the Secretary appointed for a particular time period through SRO while following proper procedures.
“But a simple transfer order cannot supersede an SRO. We won’t leave incumbent secretary to leave his chair,” he said.
Commissioner Secretary, general administration department (GAD), Hilal Ahmad Parray said the government will look into the issue. (CNS)